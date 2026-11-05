undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Governor Reeves Directs the Mississippi Poultry Association’s Charitable Donation to the Mississippi Food Network and the Salvation Army
4 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi’s poultry and egg companies kicked off the 2026 giving season today with their annual donation of chicken meat and eggs for the charities of Governor Reeves’ choosing. Governor Reeves has directed this generous donation of 519,600 servings of protein to the Mississippi Food...