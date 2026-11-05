undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ask Pam: The Blue Wave and What Comes Next
By Pam McElvane, CEOPublisher P&L Group,4 days ago
The Democrats have won the House and Senate, making history with a surge of diverse new leaders. But what does this “blue wave” actually mean for your daily life, your business, and the laws that affect your family? Pamela A. McElvane cuts through the political jargon to explain the real powers of a new congressional majority, the obstacles of a divided government, and what you need to watch as a new era begins in Washington.