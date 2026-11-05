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River Run Bancorp Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments: Stacey Bennett and Renata Dragomaretski
By northcentralmass,2 days ago
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (October 27, 2026) — River Run Bancorp, MHC, is pleased to announce that Stacey Bennett has joined River Run Services as Vice President, Performance Marketing Manager. River Run Services operates under the umbrella of River Run Bancorp and supports its affiliated banks Newburyport Bank, Pentucket Bank, and Rollstone Bank & Trust.