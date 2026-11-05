undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Swim and Dive Prepares for Two-Meet Weekend
5 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Coming off a successful weekend opener, the Illinois Wesleyan University men's and women's swimming and diving teams will host North Central College and Olivet Nazarene Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at Fort Natatorium. The Titans will then head to Monmouth, Ill. to compete at the Monmouth Invite, Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. IWU will recognize 2017 NCAA Division III National Champion Meg Stanley at the first intermission of Friday's meet.