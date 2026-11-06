undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sensory rooms now available to students and staff at USI
9 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -- Three sensory rooms opened at the University of Southern Indiana. University officials say the rooms are open to all students, faculty, and staff and are designed in a way to help them escape the chaos of college life. Each one has a collection of sensory tools, from weighted blankets to lights that change color to coloring books and fidget toys.