undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Comeback Kid Share “Shedding Season” (Feat. Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante) Video
By Keith Clement,8 days ago
CANADIAN HARDCORE HEROES COMEBACK KID TO RELEASE EIGHTH. “SHEDDING SEASON” VIDEO FEATURING SPIRITBOX’S COURTNEY LAPLANTE OUT NOW — WATCH. Canadian hardcore heroes COMEBACK KID are about to unleash their eighth studio album, Chosen Hell, on Friday, November 6, via SharpTone Records in the U.S. and Dine Alone Records in Canada. Pre-order it here. Just ahead of the album’s arrival, the band shares the official music video for focus track ”Shedding Season,” featuring Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.