undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tandem Diabetes Care names successor as CEO Sheridan retires
By Conor Hale,7 days ago
Tandem Diabetes Care (Nasdaq: TNDM) has named its next president and CEO, as current chief John Sheridan plans to retire at the end of this year. Jeannette Bankes will lead the company starting Nov. 16. Most recently president and CEO of GE HealthCare’s patient care solutions business, Bankes has also served as a senior vice president at Alcon and previously spent 14 years at Boston Scientific.