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CGI Invests in Team NEO
5 days ago
Founded in 1976, CGI is a global IT and business consulting firm with 94,000 professionals in 40 countries. In Northeast Ohio, we serve clients across a diverse range of industries, including government, banking, Insurance, healthcare and manufacturing clients. The region’s talented workforce, strong business community and growing technology sector make it an exciting place for CGI to grow and contribute to economic development. We’re excited to expand our local team, support local organizations and help the region thrive.