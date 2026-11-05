undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UGI Hit With $150K Fine After Lehigh Valley Pipeline Crew Skipped Protocol
By Ryan Shealy,7 days ago
UGI Utilities will pay a $150,000 civil penalty to settle claims that a pipeline contractor failed to follow the company's installation protocol at numerous job sites across the Lehigh Valley. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the settlement Thursday by a 5-0 vote, closing out an investigation that traced back to a single contractor crew working on natural gas mains in Allentown, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Emmaus.
9