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Robert A. Runck
3 days ago
Robert A. Runck, age 87, of Springfield, died on November 3, 2026, at St. John Lutheran Nursing Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield, Minnesota and will continue on Monday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Springfield. Funeral Service will be held at the United Methodist Church on Monday, November 09, 2026, at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at the Springfield City Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.