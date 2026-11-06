undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Restylane, RHA, Revanesse: Matching the Filler to the Face
By Victoria Whitmore,8 days ago
Choosing a dermal filler is not simply about smoothing wrinkles or adding volume. Every face has different proportions, skin movement, and aesthetic goals. Some people want fuller lips, while others prefer softer smile lines or subtle cheek definition. Restylane, RHA, and Revanesse are three hyaluronic acid filler families that offer different options for these concerns. Knowing how they differ can help patients have more informed conversations with qualified aesthetic professionals and choose treatments that suit their facial features.