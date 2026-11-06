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7 Botox Myths That Keep People From Booking (and the Facts)
By Victoria Whitmore,8 days ago
Botox has become a popular option for people who want to soften facial lines without undergoing surgery. From forehead wrinkles to crow’s feet around the eyes, these small injections can help create a smoother appearance with little downtime. Still, plenty of people hesitate to book their first appointment because of confusing information, social media stories, and common myths.