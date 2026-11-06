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First Filler Appointment: What to Eat, Skip, and Expect Beforehand
By Victoria Whitmore,8 days ago
Your first filler appointment does not have to feel intimidating. A little preparation can help you feel more comfortable, know what to expect, and give your injector the information needed to plan your treatment safely. From choosing breakfast to avoiding certain products before your visit, a few simple steps can make the experience smoother.