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Can Drake Maye & DeMario Douglas' chemistry translate to fantasy upside?
By Matt HarmonJosh Norris,8 days ago
Can Drake Maye & DeMario Douglas' chemistry translate to fantasy upside?. Yahoo Fantasy's Matt Harmon and Josh Norris discuss New England Patriots QB Drake Maye and WR DeMario Douglas' fantasy outlook heading into Week 9. Check out the full conversation on the "Yahoo Fantasy Forecast" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.