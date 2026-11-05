undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NEW ILLINOIS HEMP RESTRICTIONS TAKE EFFECT NOVEMBER 12TH
By Mark Wells,5 days ago
Retailers across Illinois, including convenience stores, smoke shops and other businesses throughout Southern Illinois, are facing new restrictions on the sale of hemp-derived products beginning Thursday, November 12th. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, consumable and topical hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC per container...