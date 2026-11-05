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California Voters Reject Wealth Tax Measure in Closely Watched Election Battle
By HSJC Newsroom,3 days ago
California has been letting voters bypass the Legislature through the ballot initiative process since 1911, but it took decades before that power was used with any regularity. Since 1971, at least a handful of measures — and sometimes dozens — have qualified for petition signatures every single year, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The peak came in 2005, when 109 proposals cleared that first hurdle.