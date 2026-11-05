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California Billionaires Secure New Wealth Protections After Fighting Off Proposed Tax
By HSJC Newsroom,4 days ago
California’s billionaire class spent heavily this election cycle to protect their fortunes from future taxation — and it appears to have paid off. Proposition 42, a measure barring new taxes on personal assets such as business holdings, intellectual property and investment portfolios, was holding a comfortable lead of 54% with roughly 60% of expected ballots counted. The measure was one of two placed before voters by tech billionaires specifically to blunt the impact of a separate, closely watched proposal to tax the state’s wealthiest residents.