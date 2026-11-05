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New Game Plus and PS5 Pro Support Arrive in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.8.0
6 days ago
Ubisoft has officially released Title Update 1.8.0 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as of November 5, 2026, marking a surprise resumption of support for the Viking-era RPG nearly four years after its supposed final content patch. The update delivers the long-requested New Game Plus (NG+) mode alongside a massive overhaul of the late-game gear economy and technical optimizations for the PlayStation 5 Pro.