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One family spent 50 years building this Seattle garden, and you can walk it for free
By Leo Heit,8 days ago
Tucked into the Rainier Beach neighborhood of South Seattle, a 20-acre Japanese-style garden spreads across rolling hills and quiet valleys. Kubota Garden blends Japanese garden design with native Pacific Northwest plants, and roughly two miles of trails wind through the whole thing. Streams feed into ponds. Ponds spill into waterfalls....
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