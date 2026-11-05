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My Hero Ultra Rumble Mobile Port to Skip Cross-Play for Platform Balance
5 days ago
Bandai Namco is reportedly preparing to expand its free-to-play battle royale, My Hero Ultra Rumble, to iOS and Android devices. According to reports originating from Weekly Jump magazine scans shared by reputable leaker Ryokutya, the mobile port will operate as a standalone experience, distinct from the existing versions on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.