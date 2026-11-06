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Unofficial Astral Chain PC Project Adds NVIDIA DLSS 5 3D-Guided Rendering
8 days ago
A new fan-led project is transforming the 2019 Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain into a high-fidelity PC experience, utilizing NVIDIA’s recently released DLSS 5 technology to achieve visual results comparable to a modern remaster. The project, titled Astral Chain Recomp, leverages static recompilation to run the PlatinumGames title natively on Windows rather than through traditional emulation.