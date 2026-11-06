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Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus Collects Original Novel Trilogy for November 10 Release
7 days ago
The Halo franchise is returning to its roots this winter with a major literary collection designed for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Today, November 10, 2026, marks the official release of Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus, a massive 1,280-page volume that compiles the original trilogy of novels that first expanded the series’ lore beyond the video games.