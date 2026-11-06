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Where to Find Every Great Fairy in the Ocarina of Time Remake
8 days ago
The upcoming 2026 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time maintains the original geography of the Great Fairy Fountains while introducing a significant shift in player progression. According to recent reports, the new version for Nintendo’s next-generation hardware implements a “Rupee Offering” mechanic, requiring Link to pay for the magical upgrades that were previously free in the Nintendo 64 and 3DS versions.