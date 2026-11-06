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Build-a-Bear 2026 Sanrio Holiday Guide: Pricing, Bundles, and Online Exclusives
8 days ago
Build-a-Bear Workshop has officially launched its 2026 holiday Sanrio collection, introducing a “Frosted” winter theme for three fan-favorite characters. The seasonal drop features Frosted Hello Kitty, Frosted Pochacco, and Frosted Kuromi, continuing the retailer’s tradition of themed end-of-year Sanrio releases. The 2026 “Frosted” aesthetic marks a departure...