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Arma Reforger Update 1.090.037 Overhauls Vehicle Physics and Adds Rally DLC
8 days ago
Bohemia Interactive released Arma Reforger update 1.090.037 (v1.9.0.37) on November 5, 2026, introducing a fundamental overhaul of vehicle simulation and the launch of the Rally DLC. This update transitions the Enfusion Engine toward high-fidelity driving mechanics by integrating advanced physics models. Advanced Vehicle Simulation Overhaul. The core of this update...