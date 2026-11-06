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Nanooks Fall in Penultimate Home Match of 2026 Season
9 days ago
FAIRBANKS - The Nanooks volleyball team fell to the Western Oregon Wolves in five sets on Thursday, Nov. 5. Alaska has one more home match on Saturday to celebrate Senior Day. Alaska won the opening set 25-11 before dropping the second and third sets. They then won the fourth to force a fifth but ultimately fell 15-12. In the first, the Nanooks shot out of a cannon with 12 kills, three errors and a strong .391 swing percentage. They kept Western Oregon at bay with just seven kills, four errors, and a .158 swing percentage. After an early 7-3 advantage, the Nanooks lead extended to 13-5. Eventually, it reached 20-8 and then the Nanooks won the opener 25-11. Both the second and third sets were 25-20 losses for the Nanooks as WOU took a 2-1 advantage.