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Diesel Relief, a New Guitar, Election Tech (Old and New) and Unfrozen Freezers
7 days ago
Diesel Relief Offers North Dakota Farmers Limited Help. Diesel prices surged as harvest began, prompting North Dakota and federal officials to offer relief. But the savings may be modest: much of the diesel farmers use in equipment already qualifies for lower-taxed fuel, rules differ across state lines, and some truckers are unsure how federal relief will be enforced. North Dakota Monitor Deputy Editor Jeff Beach explains how the tax breaks work, what they could mean for farmers, and what remains undecided about the federal government’s $8 billion in aid.