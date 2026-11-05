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New drinkable croissant turns breakfast pastry into a bottled latte
By Meet The Team,6 days ago
A Japanese beverage brand is releasing a new drink that pairs buttery pastry flavors of croissants with coffee, and it’s just as unique as it sounds. Croissants and coffee are a staple pairing, especially for those who like a tasty breakfast or light lunch. However, have you ever wished you could capture the flavour profiles of both and enjoy them as a drink? No, me neither, but that hasn’t stopped Japanese drink maker Suntory from giving it a good old go.
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