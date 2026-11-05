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Hackers target blood banks by setting freezers to a boiling 230 degrees
By Meet The Team,7 days ago
Hackers have targeted blood banks in France by programming freezers storing blood plasma to reach a staggering 110C (230F), following a wave of similar cyberattacks on supermarkets across Europe. The cyberattack struck three cold-storage facilities operated by the French Blood Establishment (EFS) on November 2, with attackers reportedly attempting to...