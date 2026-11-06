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MacVoices #26294: TV+ Talk – Apple TV at Seven: From Streaming Experiment to Entertainment Powerhouse
8 days ago
Celebrating seven years of Apple TV, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner examine the streaming service’s evolution from an uncertain experiment to a major entertainment platform. They discuss Apple’s commitment to original programming, and standout series, as definitive characteristics of the services. Issues such as subscription pricing, and the the growing importance of sports are on the to-do list for the future. The conversation also explores production quality, strategic decisions, and the cultural impact of Ted Lasso, arguably the biggest Apple TV success story.