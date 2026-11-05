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Early giving opens for Kearney Area Community Foundation’s ‘Give Where You Live’
By Brian Neben,4 days ago
KEARNEY — The early giving period has officially opened for the 2026 Give Where You Live event hosted by the Kearney Area Community Foundation. “Give Where You Live brings our community together as one powerful chorus, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits. This community-wide effort, powered by the Kearney Area Community Foundation, gives area nonprofits an opportunity to grow their capacity, reach new donors and discover new funding streams,” per the Kearney Area Community Foundation (KACF).