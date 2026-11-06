undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
62-year-old Lignite man dies after crashing into train in Burke County
8 days ago
62-year-old Lignite man dies after crashing into train in Burke CountyKxnet.comWelcome to the KXMB/KXMC YouTube channel, your home for all news, sports, and weather in western North Dakota. Subscribe to our channel for the latest information, breaking news, and weather updates.Submit your photos, videos, and news tips to https://www.kxnet.com/report-it/. You can also message us on Facebook. Visit KX News: https://www.kxnet.com/Stream our shows here: https://www.kxnet.com/live-streaming/Download our mobile app: https://www.kxnet.com/apps/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KXNewsND?sub_confirmationFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/kxnews X: https://twitter.com/kxmb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kx_news/ Get our new KXNews+ app on Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV. Learn more here: https://www.kxnet.com/kx-news-plus/