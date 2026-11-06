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India's literature festivals to bookmark from November 2026 to January 2027
By Poulomi Deb,8 days ago
There’s been considerable churn and debate about the state of reading in India this year, especially on certain English dailies' opinion pages and Bookstagram accounts. We're in lit fest season now, and it's as full-fledged as ever. Over the coming months, the country’s well-versed literary calendar offers plenty of reasons to return to the page, taking you from Khasi folklore and Urdu mushairas in the Northeast to beachfront conversations on politics and philosophy in Kerala. Across the country, these festivals bring books and ideas out of classrooms, libraries and private reading corners, and into the open, where they can be argued over and celebrated.