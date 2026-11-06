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Holiday mode on! Elmo and friends take over Central Embassy for a Sesame Street Christmas
By Kaweewat Siwanartwong,8 days ago
Last year, Sticky Monster Lab’s little troublemakers filled Central Embassy over the holidays. This year’s lot are furrier, and one has a serious cookie habit. For the first time in Thailand, Elmo and his Sesame Street friends star in Season of Giving 2027: Holiday Mode On!, running from November 17 to January 10, 2027.