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ENVIRO-BOND 7004 Pretreats Parts With Less Energy and No Phosphorous
6 days ago
Madison Chemical introduces ENVIRO-BOND 7004, an easy-to-use product that forms a uniform non-phosphorous conversion coating at room temperature on pre-cleaned metals. This unique product chemically changes the surface to develop a nano-sized inorganic structure. It provides superior corrosion protection for pretreated surfaces painted with powder, liquid, and electrocoat paints. Benefits...