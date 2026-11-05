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Greenzie Surpasses 255,000 Autonomous Mowing Miles, Marking Commercial Autonomy Milestone
3 days ago
ATLANTA - Nov. 5, 2026 - Greenzie, the technology platform powering commercial autonomy across multiple equipment manufacturers, has surpassed 255,000 cumulative autonomous mowing miles, exceeding the average distance from Earth to the Moon and marking a significant milestone in real-world commercial autonomous mowing. The milestone reflects years of commercial deployment,...