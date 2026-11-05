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Cooper&Hunter Expands Residential HVAC Options With OMNI Air Conditioners and ALTO Heat Pumps
3 days ago
Cooper&Hunter, a global manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient HVAC systems, has expanded its residential HVAC lineup with the OMNI series air conditioners and ALTO series of heat pumps. Both product lines feature inverter technology and compact side-discharge outdoor units, combining energy-efficient performance with installation flexibility for residential applications. Inverter Technology and...