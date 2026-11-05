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Siemens’ New Automated Component Model Extraction to Cut NVH Test Time From Days to Hours
4 days ago
Siemens today announced a new automated software and hardware solution that helps engineers characterize noise and vibration behavior of mechanical components in hours rather than days. Siemens’ new automated component model extraction solution industrializes blocked force extraction in accordance with ISO 20270 and supports more accurate system-level NVH prediction through virtual prototyping.