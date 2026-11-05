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KUKA Robotics to Showcase Simplified Automation Solutions at Robonumérique Lévis 2026
3 days ago
KUKA Robotics and Siemens will partner as presenting sponsors of the Robonumérique Lévis event taking place from Dec. 1-2 at the Lévis Convention Centre in Lévis, Quebec, Canada. KUKA will display innovative solutions throughout the event, including mxAutomation - a KUKA-Siemens solution that turns PLC programmers and operators into robot experts, a live interactive demonstration of a KMP 250P autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and interactive displays of the new LBR iisy cobot, its digital twin and the iiQWorks simulation environment.