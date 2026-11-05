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Mayor Sarno, PBRM Ashe, and Councilor Click-Bruce join with Sixteen Acres Civic Association, Bass Pond Beach Club, and Bass Pond Paddle Club for the Unveiling of New Aeration Fountain at Bass Pond
7 days ago
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks Buildings and Recreation Management Tom Ashe and Ward 5 City Councilor Lavar Click Bruce joined with the Sixteen Acres Civic Association, Bass Pond Beach Club, Bass Pond Paddle and Swim Club, and the Paddle Club of Springfield for the unveiling of the new aeration fountain at Bass Pond.