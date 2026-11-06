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WNY’s best bakeries prepare for a busy holiday baking season
By Christa Glennie,9 days ago
We are blessed with a treasure trove of independent sweet and savory bakeries that craft handmade delights year-round. And this time of year, we appreciate them more than usual. Whether you’re augmenting your own holiday baking or leaving it to the professionals from the start, these Erie or Niagara County artisans will provide exactly what you need. Call ahead for holiday orders, as many require reservations weeks in advance.
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