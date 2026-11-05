undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crops Analysis | Soybean slump continues
By Pro Farmer Editors,6 days ago
Price action: December corn fell 4 1/4 cents to $4.40, near the daily low and closed at a four-month low close. Fundamental analysis: The corn futures market got hit today from selling pressure tied to keen risk aversion in the general marketplace as the U.S. stock indexes melted down today. Lower soybean futures prices also limited buying interest in corn. Technical selling was also featured today as corn prices remain in a near-term downtrend.