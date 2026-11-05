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During First-Gen Week in November, UF brings students together for networking and camaraderie
By Kyle Bumpers,2 days ago
The University of Florida observed its annual First-Gen Week from Nov. 2 through 6, offering networking events, workshops and social gatherings. Events like the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ First Down, First Gen tailgating party provided connection for first-generation college students. UF students Rosa Cano and Monét Ruiz...