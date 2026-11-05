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Real-World Asset Tokenization in Energy: How Protocols Like Daylight Bridge Physical Infrastructure to the Blockchain
By Damilola Esebame,4 days ago
Daylight announced $75 million in funding on October 16, 2025, comprising a $15 million equity investment led by Framework Ventures and $60 million in non-recourse project financing from Turtle Hill Capital. The DayFi protocol uses a dual token system with GRID as the stablecoin and sGRID as the yield-bearing asset...