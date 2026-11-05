undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SOUN Stock Falls 3.7% Ahead of Q3 Earnings Tonight
By Abdelaziz Fathi,5 days ago
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares fell 3.7% to $4.16 during Thursday’s regular trading session as investors awaited the company’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for after the US market close on November 5. The results will provide the first quarterly financial update since SoundHound completed its acquisition of LivePerson on September 4, with attention focused on the acquired business’s revenue contribution and whether management revises its $230 million to $260 million full-year outlook.