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Braeden Cootes: Everything you need to know
By Stefan Persson,7 days ago
Braeden Cootes is a Canadian center in the Vancouver Canucks organization, taken 15th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he has worn the C for Canada at the U18 Worlds and at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase. At the 2026 World Juniors itself, Braeden Cootes played mostly on Canada’s fourth line and averaged under nine minutes a game. He is from Sherwood Park, just outside Edmonton, which is where the 2027 tournament is being played.