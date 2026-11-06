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Tony Twist: Where is he now?
By Stefan Persson,7 days ago
Tony Twist was the heavyweight the rest of the NHL tried to avoid in the 1990s, a left wing who scored 10 goals and collected 1,121 penalty minutes for the St. Louis Blues and the Quebec Nordiques. When his playing days ended, he built a second career in the St. Louis area, close to the fans who cheered every punch. His work still involves cracks and hard impacts, but now his job is to repair them.