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Fortnite: How to Get the Pirate Shop Token
By Alexandria Lopez,7 days ago
Fortnite's Pirate Shop Token is one of the most raved-about limited-time items in the game, and it's no surprise why. If you're able to find the Pirate Shop Token, you'll be able to unlock items in the Item Shop for free for 14 days. There are some limitations, like you can't use the Token to claim Battle Pass levels, gift items to other players, or buy full bundles. However, skins, emotes, backpacks, pickaxes, and everything else are free for you to claim.