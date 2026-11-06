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New Democratic leaders of Michigan Legislature want to have 'most-productive' session
By Statewide,8 days ago
LANSING, Mich. — Following the election Tuesday that saw Democrats gain a trifecta in Lansing, there will be new leaders in charge of both chambers come January. The two men who will control the legislature, Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), chosen by his caucus to be Senate Majority Leader, and Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton), slated to be the Speaker of the House.