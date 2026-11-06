undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MLS NEXT Pro Cup Preview: Chattanooga FC vs LAFC 2
By Chattanooga FC Communications,8 days ago
The chance to secure Chattanooga's first professional national championship, in any sport, is at stake on Sunday at Fort Finley. The first professional national title match in Chattanooga sports history takes place this Sunday, November 8 at Finley Stadium. Eastern Conference champions Chattanooga FC host Western Conference champions LAFC 2...